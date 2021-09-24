Empty the Shelters Event Happening at 11 West Michigan Locations
Currently, animal shelters across Michigan are experiencing an overwhelming influx of animals to the point where some are having to turn animals away because they simply do not have room.
In an effort to provide relief for the shelters and to find animals their forever homes, the Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting a national adoption event involving over 180 shelters. In west Michigan alone there are 11 shelters that will be participating.
Through the Bissell Pet Foundation, participating shelters will be able to offer adoption fees at $25 or less from October 4th - October 10th.
If you've been considering adopting a new pet here are the local shelters participating in the Empty the Shelters event according to the Bissell Pet Foundation,
- Al-Van Humane Society. Al-Van Humane Society is a non-profit, no-kill shelter in South Haven. Find them on Facebook and see all adoptable animals on their website.
- Crash’s Landing & Big Sid's Sanctuary. Crash's Landing is specifically for cats. Their shelter is a no-kill, free roam rescue and placement center for at-risk stray cats, according to their Facebook page. Located in Grand Rapids, you can find all of their information here.
- Van Buren County Animal Control. The Van Buren Animal Control works with local shelters to help with pet adoptions. You can read more here or follow the Friends of Van Buren Animal Control Facebook page which provides updates on events like Empty the Shelters, microchip clinics and more.
- Kalamazoo Animal Rescue. Kalamazoo Animal Rescue is an all volunteer non-profit, no-kill, foster organization. Most of their animals that they take in are placed in foster homes until they're adopted. Read more on their Facebook page or website.
- Faithful to Felines. Faithful to Felines, as you can probably guess, is another shelter dedicated to finding cats their forever homes. Another organization that's completely run by volunteers, they're located in Muskegon and even sell flowers to raise money to take care of the kitties. Find their location and more on their website or Facebook page.
- Harbor Humane Society. The Harbor Humane Society, located in West Olive, takes in an average of 3,500 pets per year according to their website. They also work to conduct outreach and provide educational programs. Find out more on their Facebook page.
- SPCA of SW Michigan. Since WKFR has a very close relationship with the SPCA of SW Michigan (see Dog Days) I can confidently attest to how hard they work to find animals their forever homes. They're a no-kill shelter located in Kalamazoo. Read more on their website or Facebook page.
- Kent County Animal Shelter. Located at 740 Fuller Ave NE in Grand Rapids, Kent County Animal Shelter is also participating in the Empty the Shelters Event. You can find more on their website or Facebook page.
- Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance. Wishbone Pet Alliance aims to serve animals who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned and are located in Douglas, MI. Find more information and updates on adoptable animals on their website or Facebook page.
- Heaven Can Wait. Heaven Can Wait is a foster based animal rescue specifically for abandoned or unwanted cats and kittens. Located in Ferrysburg, Heaven Can Wait also provides spay/neuter services for pets in need. Find updates on adoptable cats on their Facebook page or website.
- Humane Society of West Michigan. Also located in Grand Rapids, the Humane Society of West Michigan services pets needing forever homes, offers behavioral training resources and even classroom visits for the kids. Read more on their website or Facebook page.
Keep in mind, many of these shelters will require you to fill out an application for adoption. Some may require those applications to be filled out prior to your visit during the Empty the Shelters event. Make sure to inquire with your local shelter to gather more information on what's required from you before pet adoptions can proceed.
Once again, the Bissell Foundation's Empty the Shelter event is happening on October 4th - October 10th at participating shelters. See the full list of shelters participating across America here.