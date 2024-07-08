Wendy’s Trolling McDonald’s in Ohio is Hilariously Diabolical

Wendy&#8217;s Trolling McDonald&#8217;s in Ohio is Hilariously Diabolical

Wendy's has taken their trolling of McDonald's up a notch and it's going viral.

It's worth noting that Wendy's is the underdog in this battle, and always has been.  For example, looking at annual revenue, McDonald's is the second-largest Fast Food brand in the U.S. under Starbucks in 2024.  Wendy's is the 12th largest on that same chart according to BrandDirectory.com.  When you're the underdog, you have a little more freedom to think outside of the box with advertising and marketing.

Gino Riley uploaded a 17-second video to TikTok that has been viewed over 1.5 million times in the last 3 days.  This video shows a piece of absolutely savage, gorilla marketing in Cambridge, Ohio.  The first billboard reads "Don't make a McStake.  See you in a half a Mile." Signed "Wendy's."

Canva and @genoriggsriley on TikTok
That billboard can be found nearly right on top of a McDonald's restaurant.  But wait, what's that second billboard?

Canva and @genoriggsriley on TikTok
The second Billboard is Wendy herself, watching everyone sitting in the McDonald's drive-thru.

Canva and @genoriggsriley on TikTok
This behavior is nothing new for Wendy's.  This fast-food restaurant has been trolling McDonald's and others for years on Social Media.

My personal favorite is when someone shared a picture of a trash can and said it was the Wendy's Menu.  Wendy's responded, "Thanks for showing us your baby pictures."   I don't know how much Wendy's is paying their social media manager, but they deserve more money.

