With hundreds of locations across Michigan, Wendy's is a favorite spot for a delicious and convenient meal any time of day. However, Michigan may have fewer locations to frequent as the fast-food giant announced it will permanently close more than 300 restaurants.

One Of Michigan's Favorite Fast Food Chains To Close Locations

In November 2024, Wendy’s announced it would be closing 140 restaurants in an effort to “further improve our restaurant footprint and overall system health,” according to the company’s then-CEO Kirk Tanner. The restaurants on the chopping block were “outdated and located in underperforming trade areas.” At the same time, the CEO said the company intended to open new stores in other areas. However, this year, a Wendy’s location near you in Michigan may be closing in the coming months.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The chain said during a conference call with investors that it planned to begin closing restaurants in the fourth quarter of this year, in an effort to boost its profit and make its remaining stores more appealing. The company is working with franchisees to “ensure a thorough review process” over the next few months. As a result, “some closures are expected to begin later this year and continue into 2026.”

Wendy’s will make improvements to struggling stores, including adding technology or equipment. In other cases, it will transfer ownership to a different operator or close the restaurant altogether. A list of Wendy's locations slated for closure has not been announced.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster