Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to great music.

He's a fan of all genres - Hip Hop, Classical, Rock AND Roll. So it stands to reason, in addition to good tunes, he can drop bars with the best of them, as evident in a recent tik tok of him covering fellow Michigander Eminem's "Lose Yourself."

Jim was caught on video by his daughter, Grace, and posted the following clip to her tik tok channel:

WOW! I mean... straight HEAT comin' off that man! If this head coaching thing doesn't pan out for him, he's absolutely got a career in performance!

AND NOT JUST IN HIP HOP! He once saw an Italian Opera and displayed his golden pipes for reporters.

He's also a big fan of Country Music, displaying his love of Country Music, and the "Man in Black," Johnny Cash!

Even ALLLLLL the way back to 2016, Coach Harbaugh was putting his musical abilities on display, bringing the 'Murrcan Spirit into Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor, singing the National Anthem at Little Dicky concert.

So Coach, no matter what your goals are in life, we support your dreams of becoming a stage performer!

But obviously, we only support this dream after you bring another National Title back to the State of Michigan in the Blue and Maize. Once that's done... THEN we'll get you a bedazzled microphone for performing.