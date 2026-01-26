Where To Find Warming Centers In The Kalamazoo Area

Winters in Michigan are some of the harshest in not only the country but the entire world as snow blankets the state and temperatures drop dramatically. Often times the roads, sidewalks, benches, and other infrastructure have become frozen over. These variables make our everyday lives a little more tedious as we have to account for the unfortunate reality that is a Michigan winter.

Whether we are affected by it or not, those within the homeless community have it the worst during the winter months. They are already struggling with providing necessities like shelter, food, clothing, and more to themselves and their family, now they have to worry about the weather conditions as well.

The one thing I do love about the world and humans is that some of us have large hearts and do everything in our power to help other people. During the winter months, many individuals and businesses will open their doors and offer a warm space or other resources they have to those in need. The Kalamazoo area has several warming centers and shelters for the unhoused community to visit during the winter months.

Do You Know Where The Warming Centers Are In The Kalamazoo Area?

MLive via MSN reports:

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries , 448 N. Burdick St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day

, 448 N. Burdick St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day Kalamazoo Public Library Central Library , 315 S. Rose St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.to 5 p.m. Sunday

, 315 S. Rose St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.to 5 p.m. Sunday Kalamazoo Public Library Washington Square Branch , 1244 Portage St., 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

, 1244 Portage St., 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Kalamazoo Public Library Eastwood Branch , 1112 Gayle Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

, 1112 Gayle Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Kalamazoo Public Library Alma Powell Branch , 308 W. North St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

, 308 W. North St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Kalamazoo Public Library Oshtemo Branch , 7265 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

, 7265 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday Salvation Army Kalamazoo , 1700 S. Burdick St., 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. Friday, light snacks and water provided

, 1700 S. Burdick St., 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. Friday, light snacks and water provided Kalamazoo County Democratic Party , 3234 S. Westnedge Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, coffee, snacks, sandwiches and winter gear available.

, 3234 S. Westnedge Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, coffee, snacks, sandwiches and winter gear available. Westminster Presbyterian Church , 1515 Helen Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 31.

, 1515 Helen Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 31. Portage District Library , 300 Library Lane, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

, 300 Library Lane, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Portage Zhang Senior Center , 203 E. Centre Ave., 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

, 203 E. Centre Ave., 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Kalamazoo Community Church, 2435 N. 26th St., 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, warm drinks and snacks available Westminster Presbyterian Church, Portage Zhang Senior Center and Salvation Army Kalamazoo welcome service animals, but no other pets, per the release.

Ministry with Community and Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries offer overnight shelter for a limited number of individuals on a waiting list basis. Metro Transit and Metro Connect are offering free rides for those who have requested transportation to a warming center. Mobile efforts by Street Medicine Kalamazoo and the KDPS community service team will be helping those with cold weather challenges throughout the area.