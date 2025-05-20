Walmart is a preferred shopping spot for Indiana residents. However, Walmart has announced changes to all of its stores in the Hoosier State that may not sit well with some shoppers.

Walmart's Latest Move May Not Sit Well With Indiana Shoppers

Walmart recently helped inflation-weary customers in Indiana and the U.S. save money by lowering prices on everyday items. But the big box brand is now warning Indiana shoppers that big changes are coming that will soon impact their wallets.

Walmart Pulls 1st Quarter Earnings Estimates As Tariffs Upend Economic Forecasting Getty Images loading...

While Walmart is noted for being more aggressive than other companies in keeping prices low for customers, the retail giant warns that some price increases are possible due to tariff uncertainty:

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible. But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on an earnings call.

In response to Walmart’s announcement, President Donald Trump wrote on social media that the retailer should “EAT THE TARIFFS” rather than passing prices onto customers.

Walmart Pulls 1st Quarter Earnings Estimates As Tariffs Upend Economic Forecasting Getty Images loading...

Nearly two-thirds of Walmart U.S. spending goes toward products made, assembled, or grown in the U.S., but the remaining third comes from around the world, with China and Mexico being the largest contributors.

Tariffs on China are raising costs on electronics and toys, and some food costs will spike from tariffs on Costa Rica, Peru, and Colombia.

Shoppers will see prices tick up at the end of this month and more drastically in June.

