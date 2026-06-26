Three Dangerous Recalls To Know About In Indiana This Week
It's worth taking a minute to check if you have any of these products at home.
Three Dangerous Recalls To Know About In Indiana This Week
Here's what Indiana residents need to know:
Montessori Busy Board Toys
Small Fish of China is recalling Montessori Busy Board Toys because the products violate federal toy safety standards. The busy board toys have a magnet that may detach. If swallowed, the high-powered magnets can attract each other or metal objects in the digestive tract, causing perforations, twisting, or blockages that can lead to blood poisoning and death.
The toys feature a wooden base with six multi-colored removable activity panels, including a flipping mirror, an abacus, a finger spinner, a spinning gear, a rain marker, and a bead maze. Model number 2512JX02 appears on labels on the back of the retail packaging.
The recalled products were sold on Amazon.com for about $16 from March 2026 through May 2026. Consumers should immediately stop using the affected busy boards and take them away from children. Small Fish is offering a full refund to consumers who contact them at smallfishrecall@163.com.
Treatlife Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors
Treatlife Technology is recalling about 20 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors that may fail to alert consumers to a fire, posing a risk of serious injury or death from smoke inhalation or burns. The alarms are battery-operated and have a colored light and a test button. The recalled alarms were sold on Amazon.com from November 2025 to April 2026 for around $40. Consumers should contact Treatlife Technology at recall@treatlife.com for a full refund.
Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits
Southern Telecom is recalling Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits because the power cord can overheat and short-circuit, posing fire, burn, and electrical shock hazards.
This recall covers about 14,700 waxing kits with model numbers LOMB2003PK and LOMB2004PK printed on a label on the bottom of the wax warmer. The kits include a handheld wax warmer, a wax cartridge, wax strips, a power cord, and a user’s manual—the product packaging and the white-and-pink warmer feature the Lomi logo.
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