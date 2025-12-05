New Postcard Scam Targeting Michigan Veterans

Veterans are some of the bravest people in America as they have gone out into war to ensure that we get to remain safe and keep the freedoms we enjoy as citizens of the United States. Often times, they come home and are suffering from the effects of the traumatic war, causing them to lose their jobs, deal with mental and physical disabilities, and even lose relationships with their loved ones.

It's extremely hard for many veterans to adjust to life post-war and often need a lot of support from their families and other agencies. While there are tons of resources for them, they are limited and this often leaves many of them struggling to make ends meet. If you ask me, veterans aren't treated the way they should be and deserve far more than they currently receive.

With that being said, there are always people out there trying to take advantage of hard-working, struggling, or gullible individuals instead of working for things themselves. Veterans are not exempt from the attempts by scammers to pry them of their financial resources and other personal information. There is a new scam targeting Michigan veterans through the mail.

Do You Know The Warning Signs of A Scam?

MLive reports:

Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning about the scam Thursday, Dec. 4, after receiving reports of Michigan veterans receiving fake postcards claiming they are eligible for additional benefits. The fraudsters are reportedly sending out postcards asking veterans to call a phone number to receive benefits or rewards, only to steal their personal information. “Fraudsters are always looking for ways to steal your personal information,” Nessel said in a statement. “If veterans receive a postcard in the mail, they should trust their instincts, remain cautious, and verify any claims with their veteran service officer or the MVAA to avoid falling victim to scammers.”

Read More: Michigan Lottery Officials Warn Of Holiday Scams

Officials warn veterans to contact the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency to verify any postcards or other messages requesting their personal information in regard to receiving benefits before giving away any information to anyone.