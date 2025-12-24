Lines are about to get longer at many Michigan Walmarts. Why are some Walmart locations getting rid of self-checkout machines?

Benefits of Self-Checkout

In my opinion, the addition of self-checkout stations was one of the best things to happen to shopping. There are far fewer lines, and you can scan items at your own pace and get out of there. However, it turns out that major retailers like Walmart have discovered they're losing money because of them.

Years ago, Walmart saw the self-checkout system as a great way to save money by paying fewer cashiers. However, a new reality has hit the giant retail chain, and the math is not good, according to NewsBreak.

Retailers have become more candid about the hidden costs of self-checkout, from increased maintenance and software licensing to the spike in “shrink,” the industry term that bundles theft, scanning errors, and inventory discrepancies.

Why is Walmart Shrinking the Number of Self-Checkout Machines in Michigan?

You would think that this is a simple matter of theft. But it's not as simple as a person stuffing an item or several items into a shopping bag without scanning. Sometimes a customer may accidentally forget to scan an item. Founder of pointofsale.Cloud, Bob Vergidis, recently told FoodInstitute.com that it is easy for customers to both accidentally and intentionally game the current system.

It’s easy for consumers to scan organic bananas as non-organic. The self-checkout at grocery stores is missing the mark because it still requires the customer to press buttons.

With 117 locations in Michigan and over 5,000 in the U.S., those small discrepancies really add up.

Read More: Walmart Shoppers In Michigan Target Of New Scam

Which Walmart Locations Will Lose Self-Checkout Machines?

Walmart hasn't released any specifics on how it plans to roll out these changes. Many articles have mentioned that not all stores will be affected. This will likely depend on the amount of theft each location experiences.

