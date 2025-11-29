Many Michigan residents prefer Walmart as a one-stop shop for affordable groceries and home goods. However, customers are warned to check their recent purchases as two products have been recalled from all Michigan stores.

Two Products Urgently Recalled From Michigan Walmart Stores

According to joint notices issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two popular products sold at Walmart stores in Michigan and nationwide are being recalled over potential safety issues that could lead to fire hazards, burns, and potentially deadly injuries. Walmart customers are urged to check their homes for the following products:

Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves

Walmart has recalled about 201,000 Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves (model number BG2247A1) due to serious burn and fire hazards, as the stoves can explode or catch fire. Customers should stop using the product immediately and return it to Walmart for a refund, the agency said. The recall number is 26-120.

Outdoor Master children's helmets

The CPSC also announced the recall of approximately 24,300 Outdoor Master-branded children’s and youth helmets, imported by Maysun Products, Inc., of Chino, California. The helmets fail to comply with mandatory safety standards for bicycle helmets, specifically lacking positional stability and proper head protection coverage.

The first model, OM-TD BIKE, features a blue helmet with a dinosaur print and includes black padding, straps, and a black buckle. That item was sold in children's size small (S).

The second model, OM-KSKB, is described as "deep green" with black padding, yellow straps, and a black buckle, and was sold in youth size small (S).

The recall notice instructs consumers to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact the manufacturer for a refund.

