Many Indiana residents rely on their local Walmart store as a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, clothing, household items, and more. However, the company recently announced a 24-hour closure that could cause an inconvenience for shoppers in the Hoosier state.

Walmart Will Close All Indiana Locations For 24 Hours- Here's Why

Most department and grocery stores in Indiana are open for our convenience 7 days a week, including holidays. However, Walmart recently announced shoppers must plan for an upcoming holiday closure.

Since many people have the day off for a holiday, some of us are looking to head to our favorite retailers like Walmart to shop. Several are also open during the holidays, which helps if you need a last-minute gift or forget you need an item for your holiday meal. However, more companies have decided to observe holidays like Thanksgiving.

Walmart recently announced that they will again be closed on Thanksgiving day to allow their associates to enjoy the holiday with their families. This is the fourth year Walmart has observed the holiday. The company also announced another closure on the same day.

Walmart owns and operates Sam's Club stores which will also be closed on Thanksgiving day. However, both stores will be open for normal business hours the day before Thanksgiving. Stores will re-open after Thanksgiving for Black Friday shopping events.

