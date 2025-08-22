Hidden Barn In Interlochen Holds Vintage Shoe Treasures
This little spot in Interlochen is a treasure for anyone who loves fashion with history.
What if I told you that you can find vintage, designer shoes in a barn in the woods? Way out, in the middle of nowhere, hidden behind tall evergreen trees, sits a barn packed with thousands of shoes you might not find anywhere else.
How rare are these shoes? Some of them go back nearly 100 years, according to A Vintage Sole's Facebook page.
A Vintage Sole is the home to thousands of genuine, unworn, vintage shoes from the 1930s to the mid-70s. All in mint condition and in their original boxes.
This hidden gem can be found in a small town of less than 700 people, Interlochen, Michigan. Interlochen is in Grand Traverse County in the pinky of the Mitten.
When I say this place is in the middle of nowhere, I mean in the middle of nowhere. I have to say, its location is part of its charm.
READ MORE: How to Plan for 2025 Mackinac Bridge Walk
Don't worry about getting lost. Just follow the shoes.
Michigan Hidden Gem With Vintage Shoes
- Name: A Vintage Sole
- Address: 15250 Fewins Rd, Interlochen, MI, 49643
- Phone: (231) 275-1525
- Hours: By Appointment. Call or Email.
So, is it worth the drive? Nik Pollina's TikTok videos below seem to give this hidden them two big toes up.
Michigan Hidden Gem With Vintage Shoes
- Name: A Vintage Sole
- Address: 15250 Fewins Rd, Interlochen, MI, 49643
- Phone: (231) 275-1525
- Hours: By Appointment. Call or Email.
Speaking of vintage, these old car parts found at an abandoned junk yard are kind of amazing.
1930s Auto Junkyard in Northern Michigan
15 Unique Northern Michigan Airbnbs Perfect for a Getaway
Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews