The free event will transport families and baseball fanatics back to the 1860s.

The annual event, now in its 3rd year, will bring 23 vintage baseball clubs from across the Midwest to Southwest Michigan. Here's what you need to know for 2025:

Get our free mobile app

I'm in my vintage baseball era.

I'm not sure if it's because the Tigers are on a hot streak or because we're coming up on the anniversary of the release of the iconic baseball movie A League of Their Own, but I've recently gone down the rabbit hole of baseball history. Specifically, the real-life ladies and players of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League who inspired the film.

For example, did you know that before they were called the Kalamazoo Lassies the team was located in Muskegon and known as the "Muskegon Lassies"? You can still catch a game at historic Marsh Field where the Muskegon Clippers currently play.

This time around I'm excited about a different kind of historic baseball experience as two full days of vintage baseball will soon take over at Ramona Park in Portage.

2025 Vintage Base Ball Festival

Never seen vintage baseball played before? Me either! Apparently it's both played and spelled differently from the game we know and love today. According to local squad the Continental Base Ball Club of Kalamazoo,

Teams competing today wear period reproduction uniforms, use period authentic equipment and follow baseball rules from the 19th century in order to accurately present the history of baseball to the public...the Vintage Base Ball Association (VBBA) serves as an overarching non-profit organization helping to promote, perpetuate, and educate about vintage base ball.

The free event will take place June 28 & 29, 2025 and feature teams from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio. Find more details on the event here.

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Championship Series Bobbleheads Seeing as the league started in 1943, each Bobblehead is individually numbered to 1943 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum‘s online store