I don't know about you, but antiquing is one of my favorite pastimes. It's like a museum where you can actually buy things! That being said, half the time it seems like I don't even end up buying anything; sometimes it's just fun to look.

I consider myself to be a thrift store junkie/antique aficionado, so why am I only just now learning of this so-called "Antique Capital of Michigan"?

About Allen, Michigan

Considered to be the fourth smallest village in Michigan, Allen is reported to have a population of just under 200 as of the 2010 census. If you've never heard of Allen, that makes two of us!

Located about 15 miles from Coldwater, the village was first established by Captain Moses Allen in 1827. Named one of the "Best Small Towns for Shopping in 2018" by a USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll, downtown Allen is so quaint it looks like the perfect setting for any Hallmark movie.

Antique Capital of Michigan

What makes Allen's antique scene so unique? According to one historical website, the number of antique stores per capita is enough to consider Allen the reigning "Antique Capital of Michigan."

Just how many antique stores does Allen have? A quick Google search turns up eight different antique stores all within the same 2.8 mile stretch of historic US-12. Most stores like Hog Creek Antique Mall, the Allen Antique Mall, and Peddler's Alley are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. so you can get a full day's worth of antiquing in.

With so many antique stores this close together, it's no wonder Michigan's Longest Garage Sale takes place along this same route! Have you ever visited historic Allen?

