Here’s Your Chance To Own A Beloved Family Room Cafe in Coldwater, MI

If you've ever wanted to run your own mom & pop business-- here's your chance!

One of Southwest Michigan's beloved hometown cafés is up for sale in the heart of Coldwater's historical district.

Get our free mobile app

Stoagies Family Room Café has been a staple of Coldwater's restaurant scene for years. A popular spot for breakfast in particular, the small family room café can host up to 65 patrons and is only open for breakfast and lunch between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For Sale By Owner/BizBuySell.com For Sale By Owner/BizBuySell.com loading...

Says the commercial property listing,

Dreams do come true Establish Hometown Café...Nestled in southern Michigan just two hours to Detroit or Chicago and surrounded by recreational lakes. In the heart of the historical district, this majestic beauty was built at the turn of the 20th century and it’s filled with local hardwoods like oak and cherry. A grande home in its day.

Yes, if you've never been to Stoagies before, it's actually located inside a historic Coldwater home. It doesn't get any more "family" than that!

For Sale By Owner/BizBuySell.com For Sale By Owner/BizBuySell.com loading...

Included in the sale of the business is a 2000 square-foot apartment while the dining space and commercial kitchen occupy the lower level, complete with walk-in cooler. All equipment is included and the beer, wine and liquor licenses are also available.

With an asking price of only $430,000 Stoagies is a steal! But why is it for sale in the first place? According to the property listing under the "reason for selling" section it simple says: retiring.

We wish the owners well in their retirement and are anxious to know the future of this beloved hometown cafe!

For Sale By Owner/BizBuySell.com For Sale By Owner/BizBuySell.com loading...

Take a Look at Saugatuck-Kalamazoo's New Location, And Some of the Food! Saugatuck Brewing in Kalamazoo has FINALLY re-opened, and with it, they're bringing the same great beer selections, a new look, and a new menu! Check out our early view of what you'll find inside the new spot!