WATCH: The Craziest Videos from the Detroit Flood

You will not believe the devastation during a frozen flood in Detroit, Michigan this week. It is horrifying.

Residents are still in a bad place after a water main break on the Southwest side of Detroit early Monday morning. Temperatures dropped as low as 2 degrees while homes and streets were full of very deep-standing water.

In viral video after viral video you see people panicking as their homes are filled with water. You can also see cars submerged up to the top of their tires in cold water.

To make matters worse, there hasn't been a moment since with the water main break that temps have been above the freezing mark. The temperature got up to nearly 20 degrees the day of the burst and dropped down to single digits that night.

A flood like this would be dangerous without the freezing temps. With the bitterly cold weather, rescue and recovery operations are made very difficult.

We've compiled a handful of some of the most eye-opening videos of this horrific disaster below. The first video begins with a man trapped on top of his car. He is soon rescued. That's followed by some aerial footage that will shock you. And then...the water starts freezing. Yikes!

This video from WXYZ-TV in Detroit shows the water becoming ice.

We are no strangers to floods here in Southwest Michigan either. Remember when Homer Stryker Field was underwater?

