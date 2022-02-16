Video: Red Wings Fan Throws Haymakers During A Fight In The Stands
A video is going viral online of a Detroit Red Wings fan beating the crap out of a Philadelphia Flyers fan. Some of the punches he throws remind me of great Red Wing fighters.
Brendan Shanahan
Ted Lindsay
Gordie Howe
Darren McCarty
Joey Kocur
Bob Probert
This fight happened on February 11th as the Detroit Red Wings were on the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
The video starts out with a lot going on at once. It appears one of the teams has scored a goal by looking at the top of the video. There is also a man on the right side that is not wearing a shirt. Not sure if that's from celebrating the goal or if it's part of the fight.
As the video continues we see a man in a Dylan Larkin jersey cocking back and throwing a haymaker to the head of a Flyers fan.
You can see the Flyers guy is getting the crap beat out of him by looking at the face of his shirtless buddy.
Out of nowhere comes a woman and she's ready to throw some hands. I'm not sure if it's the guy's girlfriend, wife, or mother, but she starts throwing haymakers at the Red Wings fan.
In this next shot, another man jumps in and appears to try and pull the woman back from the fight.
After taking a beating, the Flyers fan ends up shoving the Red Wings fan back a few rows.
As the fan falls back you can see a man in a Flyers hoodie with a very concerned look on his face.
Security finally shows up after the fight is over, and it appears the Flyers fan took a lot of punches to the face.
This guy definitely has a bloody nose.
Towards the end of the video, we finally see the face of the Red Wings fan as he's being held back by a security guard.
Now that the fight is over, it appears the shirtless man has found his jersey and starts to put it back on.