Most people get a nickname from their family growing up or friends at school.

Jamie Keeton of Wisconsin got his nickname of "Canhead" thanks to a very unusual talent that has twice landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records.

How did Jamie Keeton Get The Nickname "Canhead"

Jeff Gross/Getty Images Jeff Gross/Getty Images loading...

Jamie told Guinness that since he was a kid different objects could stick to his skin. He didn't fully discover this hidden talent until one faithful day when he shaved his head and went to a baseball game.

"I was trying to cool my head down. I dried it off first, grabbed a can of pop, and just started cooling my head down, As I was doing that, they hit a homerun and I went up to grab it and missed, and then I was like 'Where's my drink?' It was stuck to the back of my head."

How Can He Stick The Cans To His Head

Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube loading...

Jamie shared with the Guinness Book of World Records how cans stick to his bald head.

"I actually have a skin condition that's not named yet where my skin pores literally suck in oxygen, the result is that objects can stick to suction to my skin."

What Was The World Record Jame Broke

According to Guinness World Records Jamie originally set this record on January 11th, 2016 by getting eight cans to stick to his head.

Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube loading...

Then a man named Shunichi Kanno of Japan broke the record on September 1st, 2019 with nine cans.

Credit: Guinness World Records via Youtube Credit: Guinness World Records via Youtube loading...

But "Canhead" would not be denied this world record for most drink cans placed on head using air suction.

Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube loading...

On June 1st of this year, Jamie was able to get 10 cans to stick to his head.

Do Other Things Stick To Canhead

Jamie can actually get a variety of things to stick to his skin

Pens and markers

Credit: Guinness World Records via Youtube Credit: Guinness World Records via Youtube loading...

Cellphones

Credit: Guinness World Records via Youtube Credit: Guinness World Records via Youtube loading...

Chalkboard Eraser

Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube loading...

A fifth of Vodka

Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube loading...

A plastic bottle of lemonade

Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube Credit: Guinness World Records via YouTube loading...

Canhead Has Taken His Talent And Turned It Into A Business

Canhead has done a lot of marketing and promotion for beer company Heineken

VIDEO: Check Out The Story Behind Jamie Keeton aka Canhead

