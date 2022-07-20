Video: Canhead Sets New Guinness World Record With 10 Cans Stuck To His Head
Most people get a nickname from their family growing up or friends at school.
Jamie Keeton of Wisconsin got his nickname of "Canhead" thanks to a very unusual talent that has twice landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records.
How did Jamie Keeton Get The Nickname "Canhead"
Jamie told Guinness that since he was a kid different objects could stick to his skin. He didn't fully discover this hidden talent until one faithful day when he shaved his head and went to a baseball game.
"I was trying to cool my head down. I dried it off first, grabbed a can of pop, and just started cooling my head down, As I was doing that, they hit a homerun and I went up to grab it and missed, and then I was like 'Where's my drink?' It was stuck to the back of my head."
How Can He Stick The Cans To His Head
Jamie shared with the Guinness Book of World Records how cans stick to his bald head.
"I actually have a skin condition that's not named yet where my skin pores literally suck in oxygen, the result is that objects can stick to suction to my skin."
What Was The World Record Jame Broke
According to Guinness World Records Jamie originally set this record on January 11th, 2016 by getting eight cans to stick to his head.
Then a man named Shunichi Kanno of Japan broke the record on September 1st, 2019 with nine cans.
But "Canhead" would not be denied this world record for most drink cans placed on head using air suction.
On June 1st of this year, Jamie was able to get 10 cans to stick to his head.
Do Other Things Stick To Canhead
Jamie can actually get a variety of things to stick to his skin
Pens and markers
Cellphones
Chalkboard Eraser
A fifth of Vodka
A plastic bottle of lemonade
Canhead Has Taken His Talent And Turned It Into A Business
Canhead has done a lot of marketing and promotion for beer company Heineken