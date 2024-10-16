Kalamazoo Wings Will Give You The Finger for a World Record

The K-Wings are celebrating their 50th Anniversary by attempting a World Record at their home opener.

Not a single Kalamazoo resident could have imagined after the very first opening day on October 30th, 1974 that we would be celebrating the 50th anniversary of a legendary hockey team. By the end of their 4th season, the K-Wings won the championship. Decades later the K-Wings have IHL, Divisional, and Conference championships under their belt. The K-Wings also have 1 Guinness World Record with another one on the way,

Kalamazoo Wings set a Guinness World Record for largest lightsaber battle during Star Wars Night at Wings Event Center (3,889 participants)

You can help the K-Wings break their next Guinness World Record. Scroll down for more info.

On Saturday, October 19th, the K-Wings play their home opener against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Every fan at the K-Wings home opener will get light-up foam fingers. The Kalamazoo Wings are attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most waving foam fingers at the same time. The current record is just over 2,000. If the K-Wings sell out Saturday night, that would be 5,000 waving foam fingers for a world record that would be nearly impossible to break. Who's in?

K-Wings Home Opener at Wings Event Center

Date: Saturday, October 19th, 2024

Saturday, October 19th, 2024 Doors Open: 6 PM

6 PM Puck Drops: 7 PM

7 PM All Fans Receive: A light-up foam finger and a 2024-2025 K-Wings magnet schedule

A light-up foam finger and a 2024-2025 K-Wings magnet schedule Guinness World Record: YES

Get more info from the official K-Wings website by tapping here.

READ MORE: Michigan, MSU Fans Can Pay to Run Onto the Field with USC, and Troll Them at Home in 2025

