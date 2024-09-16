Missing 8-Year-Old Ohio Girl Drove Parents Car to Target

It started out as a terrifying missing persons report, but it turned out to be an impromptu shopping trip for an 8-year-old.

Early Sunday morning a Bedford, Ohio family frantically called police to report their 8-year-old daughter and 2020 Nissan Rogue were missing. When police arrived on the scene neighbors offered up ring doorbell footage that showed the small child getting into the Nissan Rogue alone, then driving off.

Police were on the search for the missing Nissan Rogue on nearby streets but could not locate the girl. That's when they looked at Flock camera footage. Flock cameras are high-definition license plate recognition cameras that police use to search for vehicles or investigate crimes. One of the cameras located the car near an area Target location which eventually led to law enforcement finding the young driver inside Target.

Bedford Police posted this message on Facebook just after Noon on Sunday.

That’s right an 8 year old took mommy’s car this morning and drove to Target in Bainbridge to shop. Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by Bainbridge Police. She’s now home safe. Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5%. We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We’re not mean.

The young Ohio girl was unharmed but did admit to police that she hit a mailbox on her drive to Target according to News 5 Cleveland.

