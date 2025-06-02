Vandals Strike Michigan’s Historic Peony Garden

Devastating news from one of Michigan's most distinguished flower festivals.

Just as thousands of visitors were heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan to view the precious heirloom peonies as they pop into full bloom staff at the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden shared some tough news:

Staff at the University of Michigan's Matthaei Botanical Gardens & Nichols Arboretum discovered the devastation on the morning of June 1, 2025 sharing on social media,

Last night, the WE Upjohn Peony Garden was vandalized. Thousands of blooming flowers were cut and left behind. These peonies are not just plants, they are living beings. They’ve been nurtured over generations and bring joy, community, and connection to the natural world for so many people every season. - Tony Kolenic, Director

Read More: Michigan's Famous Peonies Are About to Pop

Michigan's Historic Peonies

What makes this news sting is the fact that this isn't just any peony garden, this is the largest collection of heirloom peonies in North America. According to the school the first collection was made public in 1927 with the first peonies donated by alumnus and pharmaceutical magnate W.E. Upjohn.

On Monday, June 2 garden and arboretum director Tony Kolenic shared the following update,

We are so grateful to you all for the outpouring of support we’ve received...While the damage was painful to see, we’ve assessed the garden and are heartened to share that over half the blooms remain and they are as stunning as ever!...If you are planning a visit, this coming weekend will be a fantastic time to come out!

In addition to free admission this year a free shuttle is offered to visitors on weekends. The Nichols Arboretum is open sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. More information here.

