While many Michigan residents prefer the convenience of furnishing their homes by shopping online, others prefer to see, touch, and test the quality and comfort of products. However, after more than 70 years, one of Michigan's most popular furniture stores will be closing several locations in Michigan.

Value City Furniture Stores In Michigan Are Closing: Here's Where

Value City Furniture’s parent company has filed for bankruptcy, announcing plans to sell company assets and close additional stores, this time in Michigan and other states. At least 33 of its 120 stores are now expected to close. The move comes as the company experienced a significant drop in sales. The company has already begun store liquidation sales at the 33 locations that will close once the sales are complete.

According to Value City Furniture, the following Michigan locations will be closing:

Ann Arbor: 425 East Eisenhower Parkway

425 East Eisenhower Parkway Clinton Township: 33801 Southbound Gratiot Avenue

33801 Southbound Gratiot Avenue Dearborn: 5701 Mercury Drive

5701 Mercury Drive Lansing: 8748 W. Saginaw Highway

8748 W. Saginaw Highway New Baltimore: 50400 Gratior Avenue

50400 Gratior Avenue Novi: 27775 Novi Road

27775 Novi Road Portage: 550 Ring Road

The stores and websites will continue to fulfill customer orders "to the best of their ability throughout the court-supervised process," and added that customers will be able to benefit from deep discounts on a range of furniture, decor, lighting, mattresses, and rugs.

According to the bankruptcy filing, many stores have failed "to generate positive cash flow and therefore are a significant drain on liquidity." The company expects to conclude the Michigan liquidation sales and close the stores by January 7.

