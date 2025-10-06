Indiana residents rely on the United States Postal Service (USPS) to deliver and receive mail and packages, which provides affordable and predictable pricing for services. However, the delivery giant has announced that customers in Indiana can expect some changes, including stamp prices.

USPS Reveals 2026 Rate Plans Including Stamp Prices In Indiana

According to the USPS, rate changes occur on an annual basis for their "market dominant" products (like letters) and more frequently, including temporary holiday surcharges for their "competitive" products (like packages), to reflect changes in inflation, costs, and operational needs. The Postal Service said in a press release that it remains committed to continued cost-saving measures and keeping products and services affordable. And the latest change hasn't occurred in more than two decades.

Instead of the usual twice-yearly increases in stamp prices, the U.S. Postal Service has decided to forego increasing stamp prices. The price of a stamp to mail a 1-ounce single-piece First-Class letter will stay the same in early 2026. Postmaster General David Steiner says in a statement:

“We continually strive to balance our pricing approach both to meet the revenue needs of the Postal Service and to deliver affordable offerings that reflect market conditions,” Steiner said in a statement. “We have therefore decided at this time to forgo a price change for First-Class Mail postage and other Market Dominant services until mid-year 2026.”

The USPS’s most recent price increase went into effect July 13 — hiking the price of First-Class Mail Forever stamps up 5 cents from 73 cents to 78 cents.

