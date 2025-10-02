Subtle Meijer Change Indicates The End Of “24 Hours” Era

Once upon a time, you could stroll into Meijer at 2:30 in the morning with some friends and grab all the snacks you want. Or maybe, you ran out of toilet paper and the batteries in your remote died at 3am? No big deal, just hop in the car and go to your nearest Meijer to replenish the stash. A couple years ago that changed and many of us figured that one day things would return to normal.

Unfortunately, those of us who enjoy shopping at Meijer are still having to adjust to the new hours. The COVID-19 pandemic drastically limited the work force, which forced Meijer to change their hours to accommodate both their customers and staff. They decided to start closing their doors at Midnight and that change hasn't been reversed.

In fact, it looks like that change may be permanent after some small changes have been noticed around Meijer locations in Michigan. Folks in Midland and Grand Rapids have noticed that their Meijer locations have been receiving new signs, which upgrades are always cool unless they take something valuable away.

How Would You Feel If Meijer Never Returned To 24 Hours?

That's exactly why these upgrades have been called out for everyone to notice. The former signs at these locations had the phrase "24 Hours" in the bottom right corner. All of the new signs have removed this phrase and now just read "Meijer". Social media posts like the one you see below got the conversation drumming on what this could mean.

All signs, all pun intended, are pointing towards the move to lock the doors and close for the day at Midnight is here to stay. While we were all hoping that Meijer stores would one day return to 24 hours so that we could have those late-night runs and clutch stops available again. Unfortunately, it looks like we will never be awarded those opportunities again, well at least for the near future.