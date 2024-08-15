Many Indiana residents rely on the United States Postal Service (USPS) as a trusted service to deliver daily mail and packages. Unfortunately, scammers are preying on that trust and USPS has warned Indiana residents that thieves are using new tactics to clear cash out of bank accounts.

USPS Warns IN Residents Alarming New Scam Wipes Out Bank Accounts

With the help of AI and other technological advances, criminals are constantly adapting their ways to scam people out of their money and personal information. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, customers in Indiana and the U.S. are falling victim to fraud through 'smishing' text messages with an alleged delivery notification and tracking link like this one:

Clicking the link and providing information allows the scammer access to the device and any personal information stored on it, including email, bank, credit card, or other accounts. USPS warns that verified texts will not contain a link.

The Postal Service offers free tools to track specific packages, but customers are required to either register online, or initiate a text message, and provide a tracking number. USPS does not charge for these services! USPS will not send customers text messages or e-mails without a customer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will NOT contain a link.

Indiana residents who believe a text is suspicious are urged to report it and visit USPS.com.

