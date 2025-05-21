Michigan residents rely on the United States Postal Service (USPS) for various mail and delivery services. And checking the mailbox for letters, bills, and other documents is a part of our daily routine. However, USPS has issued an urgent alert for Michigan residents to check their mailboxes immediately.

USPS Issues Alert For Michigan Residents To Check Their Mailbox

USPS partners with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to keep postal employees, the mail stream, and the American public safe and to enforce the laws that protect our nation’s mail network. But now Michigan residents are being urged to take part in helping to enhance the security and safety of mail delivery in their neighborhoods as well.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Each year, USPS designates the third week of May as Mailbox Improvement Week to encourage customers with box-on-post delivery to examine and, where necessary, improve the appearance of their mailboxes. To mark the occasion, USPS urges customers to inspect, maintain, and upgrade their mailboxes to help ensure safe, secure, and efficient mail delivery. Michigan residents should check their mailboxes now, and a typical inspection may include:

Canva Canva loading...

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or started to peel.

Remounting a loosened mailbox post.

Make sure there is a clear path to access the mailbox.

Clear away vegetation that may block the house number or mailbox door.

Replacing or adding house numbers.

Customers may want to consider upgrading to a newer, larger capacity mailbox to make deliveries more efficient.

9 Items That You Absolutely Cannot Send in the Mail in Michigan Get a full list of U.S. Postal Restrictions and more information by clicking here and here.