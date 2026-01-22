USPS Moves Forward With Significant Price Increases In Michigan

Next time you use the post office to send a package, you'll likely find that prices are higher as the United States Postal Service (USPS) is officially implementing price increases now in effect in Michigan.

USPS has been working on changes in Michigan and the U.S. as part of its 10-year Delivering for America plan. The plan looks to modernize the postal network, improve service, and ensure long-term financial stability. The plan also includes price increases for stamps and other mailing services. The Postal Service said in a press release that it remains committed to continued cost-saving measures and keeping products and services affordable.



“As part of the Postal Service’s network modernization and transformation plan, these proposed changes will support creation of a revitalized organization capable of achieving its public service mission — providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week — in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress has intended”

Beginning on Jan. 18, prices have increased in several categories, all of which are seeing a price increase of more than 5 percent:

Priority Mail: 6.6 percent price increase

Priority Main Express: 5.1 percent increase

Ground Advantage: 7.8 percent increase

Parcel Select: 6 percent

The USPS traditionally updates prices in January and July, and shipping prices are generally handled differently from traditional mailing services. Stamps will not see a price increase until July, at the earliest.

