Did you know that all residents of Michigan's Upper Peninsula live further North than 80% of all Canadian residents?

When you look at a map of North America, Canada dwarfs the United States of America when it comes to land mass. But it turns out the Great White North is almost empty. Most Canadian residents live south of the 49th Parallel, while Yoopers live North of the 49th Parallel.

Where do most Canadians live?

As of 2024, Canada's total population was 41.3 million people.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Most of the 9.056 million people who live in the Canadian province of Quebec live South of the 49th Parallel.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A very large portion of the 16.1 million residents in the Canadian province of Ontario live South of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Breaking that down to large Canadian cities below the 49th Parallel, we have Toronto with 3.3 million people. All of those people live below Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Then there are the 1.95 million residents of Montreal who are all below the 49th Parallel.

We can't forget the residents of Ottawa. All 1.1 million residents of Ottawa are living below the 49th Parallel

Read More: Michigan Steakhouse Ranked Inside America’s Top 50

Read More: Michigan Steakhouse Ranked Inside America’s Top 50

In 2021, 70% of all Canadians were living south of the 49th Parallel. By 2024 that number is closer to 80%. RealLifeLore on YouTube goes on to tell us that 50% of all Canadians live South of Alaska, Washington State, Montana, and the Michigan U.P.

15 Offenses That Can Keep Michiganders from Entering Canada There are a lot more charges than you think that could keep you from getting across the Michigan border in Canada.