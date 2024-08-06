5 Breath-Taking Michigan Vacation Rentals for Fall Colors in 2024
Where are the best Airbnb's in Michigan to enjoy the Fall colors? This list will help you plan a breathtaking getaway.
Michigan has the most beautiful Fall colors in the world. If you don't believe me, take a long weekend in October to any part of this gorgeous state. I'll help by narrowing it down to 5 highly-rated vacation home rentals in the Mitten State.
Serenity Now Treehouse in Whitehall, Michigan
Serenity Now Treehouse is a TRUE treehouse built in four strong Oak trees on the property behind our home alongside Silver Creek.
- Bedroom: 1
- Bath: 1
- Cost: Cost may vary depending on when you're renting. This rental has a two-night minimum stay. Expect to pay around $571 total for 2 days. That price includes cleaning and service fees.
- Average Rating: This Airbnb host has a 4.98 out of 5-star rating with 197 reviews. Click here for more photos and info.
The Morel Cottage in Grayling, Michigan
Morel Cottage is a cozy 650sq ft, completely renovated, a-frame. It is perfect for singles, couples or a small group.
- Bedroom: 1
- Bath: 1
- Cost: Cost may vary depending on when you're renting. This rental has a minimum 3-night stay. Expect to pay around $480 total for 3 days. That price includes cleaning and service fees.
- Average Rating: This Airbnb host has a 4.98 out of 5-star rating with 171 reviews. Click here for more info.
Serene Cozy A-frame Cabin on Sturgeon River in Indian River, Michigan
Step into the magic of Fernside, our charming A-Frame retreat on the Sturgeon River in Indian River, Michigan.
- Bedroom: 2
- Bath: 1
- Cost: Cost may vary depending on when you're renting. Expect to pay around $525 total for 1 night. That price includes cleaning and service fees.
- Average Rating: This Airbnb host has a 4.97 out of 5-star rating with 377 reviews. Click here for more photos and info.
Cozy A-frame Nature Retreat in Harbor Springs, Michigan
Nestled in the trees across from a nature preserve so you get that “cabin-in-the-woods” feel while being close to everything the area has to offer.
- Bedroom: 2
- Bath: 1
- Cost: Cost may vary depending on when you're renting. This rental has a 3-night minimum stay. Expect to pay around $938 total for 3 nights That price includes cleaning and service fees.
- Average Rating: This Airbnb host has a 4.97 out of 5-star rating with 129 reviews. Click here for more photos and info.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House in Galesburg, Michigan
Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The Eppstein House is a rare architectural gem situated in the same region as Wright’s Meyer May House in Grand Rapids, the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, and the lovely beach town of South Haven.
- Bedroom: 3
- Bath: 2
- Cost: Cost may vary depending on when you're renting. This rental has a 2-night minimum stay. Expect to pay around $1,135 total for 3 nights That price includes cleaning and service fees.
- Average Rating: This Airbnb host has a 4.96 out of 5-star rating with 359 reviews. Click here for more photos and info.
Gorgeous Fall Colors in Van Buren County
