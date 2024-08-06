Where are the best Airbnb's in Michigan to enjoy the Fall colors? This list will help you plan a breathtaking getaway.

Michigan has the most beautiful Fall colors in the world. If you don't believe me, take a long weekend in October to any part of this gorgeous state. I'll help by narrowing it down to 5 highly-rated vacation home rentals in the Mitten State.

5 Breath-Taking Michigan Vacation Rentals for Fall Colors in 2024

Serenity Now Treehouse in Whitehall, Michigan

Serenity Now Treehouse is a TRUE treehouse built in four strong Oak trees on the property behind our home alongside Silver Creek.

Bedroom : 1

: 1 Bath : 1

: 1 Cost : Cost may vary depending on when you're renting. This rental has a two-night minimum stay. Expect to pay around $571 total for 2 days. That price includes cleaning and service fees.

Average Rating: This Airbnb host has a 4.98 out of 5-star rating with 197 reviews. Click here for more photos and info.

Serenity Now Treehouse, Whitehall Airbnb, Michigan rentals airbnb and Canva loading...

The Morel Cottage in Grayling, Michigan

Morel Cottage is a cozy 650sq ft, completely renovated, a-frame. It is perfect for singles, couples or a small group.

Bedroom: 1

1 Bath: 1

1 Cost: Cost may vary depending on when you're renting. This rental has a minimum 3-night stay. Expect to pay around $480 total for 3 days. That price includes cleaning and service fees.

Average Rating: This Airbnb host has a 4.98 out of 5-star rating with 171 reviews. Click here for more info.

Michigan rentals, best airbnbs in Michigan, airbnb and Canva loading...

Serene Cozy A-frame Cabin on Sturgeon River in Indian River, Michigan

Step into the magic of Fernside, our charming A-Frame retreat on the Sturgeon River in Indian River, Michigan.

Bedroom : 2

: 2 Bath: 1

1 Cost : Cost may vary depending on when you're renting. Expect to pay around $525 total for 1 night. That price includes cleaning and service fees.

Average Rating: This Airbnb host has a 4.97 out of 5-star rating with 377 reviews. Click here for more photos and info.

Fernside Aframe Private River Front Hidden Gem Airbnb loading...

Cozy A-frame Nature Retreat in Harbor Springs, Michigan

Nestled in the trees across from a nature preserve so you get that “cabin-in-the-woods” feel while being close to everything the area has to offer.

Bedroom: 2

2 Bath : 1

: 1 Cost: Cost may vary depending on when you're renting. This rental has a 3-night minimum stay. Expect to pay around $938 total for 3 nights That price includes cleaning and service fees.

Average Rating: This Airbnb host has a 4.97 out of 5-star rating with 129 reviews. Click here for more photos and info.

best airbnbs in Michigan, Michigan vacation rentals, Harbor Springs airbnb and Canva loading...

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House in Galesburg, Michigan

Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The Eppstein House is a rare architectural gem situated in the same region as Wright’s Meyer May House in Grand Rapids, the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, and the lovely beach town of South Haven.

Bedroom : 3

: 3 Bath : 2

: 2 Cost : Cost may vary depending on when you're renting. This rental has a 2-night minimum stay. Expect to pay around $1,135 total for 3 nights That price includes cleaning and service fees.

Average Rating: This Airbnb host has a 4.96 out of 5-star rating with 359 reviews. Click here for more photos and info.

Michigan rentals, fall in Michigan, Galesburg airbnb and Canva loading...

Gorgeous Fall Colors in Van Buren County Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall