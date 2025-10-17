FDA: Urgent ‘Stop Using’ Cinnamon Recall Expands In Michigan

Cinnamon is a staple spice in many Michigan homes, adding sweetness and flavor to meals and drinks. However, a recent recall has expanded in Michigan and includes several cinnamon brands that the FDA has warned customers to stop using immediately.

According to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), new cinnamon brands have been added to a list of recalled spices after the products were found to contain elevated levels of lead. Lead in any amount can cause health problems, particularly in children, whether a person breathes it in or ingests it, while extremely high lead levels can cause a seizure, coma, or death. The number of brands in the recall has now grown to 16, including multiple sold in Michigan.

Several products are included in the nationwide recall, but these products can be found at retail stores in Michigan:

La Frontera cinnamon

Supreme Tradition cinnamon, sold at Dollar Tree

Marcum cinnamon, sold at Save-A-Lot Food Stores

Eureka Inc- under the brand name Durra- Batch No.: 06 B:02UPC code: 6251136 034139Best by date: May 2026

The FDA says 'prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe and could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood.' Customers should refrain from purchasing the products named in the FDA’s notice. Those who have already purchased the recalled items are being instructed to dispose of them. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported to date with these products.

