UPDATE: As of Monday, June 27th, this show is now listed as an official sell-out, and no tickets are further available. However, should more tickets be released, the links in this story will be updated.

ORIGINAL STORY - Jack White had done Detroit, and Michigan well with his career, so it stems to think he's hit every major city for a performance... but you'd be wrong.

Jack has yet to play a show in Flint, but that will change this year.

Jack White announced his first-ever show in Flint coming this summer as part of his Supply Chain Issues Tour.

White will bring his wildly energetic show to The Whiting on August 20th on the heels of releasing TWO albums this year - "Fear of the Dawn," which was released on April 8th, and "Entering Heaven Alive," which will be released on July 22nd.

White has already played Michigan twice on the tour, including Grand Rapids and Detroit back in April. The Detroit show, especially, made headlines when he proposed to his long-time girlfriend Olivia Jean, and then later in the SAME SHOW, the two were married.

White said on an interview with Stephen Colbert, that the day was going well, and he figured it was a good time to do it.

"She was very surprised. Luckily, Ben Swanker works at Third Man Records, he's also a minister of some church on the internet, I don't know... and he was backstage, and I asked her, 'Do you want to get married now, or do you want to wait?' and she said, 'No, right now. This is a great day!'"

