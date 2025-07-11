Some of America's most iconic fast food chains were started in the Great Lakes state and have provided millions with convenient and affordable meals. But, while fast food chains may be good for our budget, one Michigan favorite has been named the most unhealthy in America.

America's Most Unhealthy Fast Food Chain Is A Michigan Favorite

According to fast food statistics, Americans are consuming fast food more than ever, with many stopping by their favorite fast food spots between one and three times per week. And one that consistently makes the list for offering some of Michigan's favorite fast food items, it's also one to avoid for frequent visits.

World Atlas recently ranked the top 10 unhealthiest fast food restaurants in the U.S., and Wendy's tops the list. World Atlas says:

Breakfast croissant combos, Biggie Bag bargains, and late-night hours foster oversized, frequent visits, landing Wendy's firmly atop America's most waist-widening, heart-straining chains.

Michigan has strong ties to Wendy's, including a menu item recently ranked the best fast food item by Michigan residents.

The founder, Dave Thomas, grew up in Kalamazoo, which is where the second franchise location was opened. While the burger chain got its start in Ohio, Michiganders have some claim to the place with the square beef patties. According to Cheapism, Wendy's chicken nuggets are Michigan's favorite nuggets.

Other chains on the unhealthiest fast food list include Sonic at #2 and Taco Bell at #3.

