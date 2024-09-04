The popular Michigan-centered travel show airs on PBS.

The show highlights all things Pure Michigan, so of course it's one of our favorites. That's why its extra special when you hear host Tom Daldin and producer Jim Edelman are going to be in your neck of the woods!

Speaking from experience, I personally have added so many items to my Michigan bucket list thanks to this show such as visiting charcuterie and wine bar Prost in Frankenmuth and going curling at the Copper County Curling Club.

I also feel a sense of pride when I see Tom visiting any of my favorite Michigan destinations or locally owned businesses; it's amazing the stuff you can learn about your own back yard!

That's why I'm so excited to hear Tom and Jim were recently in Calhoun County, Michigan filming Under the Radar and the episode is set to premiere on our local PBS station, WGVU, in just a few short weeks.

According to the Battle Creek Enquirer the episode will highlight stops at ice cream parlor Station 66 and Clara's on the River in Battle Creek, restaurant and dinner theatre Cornwell's Turkeyville in Marshall, and Albion Malleable Brewing Co. in Albion, MI.

As they're featured on the episode Clara's will host the watch party for the episode premiere on September 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. Says the Battle Creek Enquirer,

The Calhoun County Visitors Bureau recommend getting there at 8 p.m., so you can get a seat and order food in time for the 8:30 p.m. show.

