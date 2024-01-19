They dazzled crowds with their performance of the national anthem at the Lion's Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit.

Have you ever heard of singing duo The War and Treaty out of Albion, Michigan?

If you haven't, let's fix that right now! I have a feeling it's only a matter of time before this husband-wife duo become a household name. I mean, they've already received two Grammy nominations including Best New Artist.

The War and Treaty Albion Michigan

About 'The War and Treaty':

Michael Trotter Jr. and his wife Tanya released their debut album in 2018 and have been on an upward trajectory ever since. Performing in venues across Southwest Michigan the pair has now set their sights on bigger things: Nashville.

Actually, you might recognize Tanya from her appearance in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit!

The pair even recently returned to the Kalamazoo area for a special holiday performance with the Kalamazoo Concert Band at Miller Auditorium. I was fortunate enough to attend that event and it's a night I won't soon forget!

The War And Treaty Kalamazoo

Emmys Tribute:

If you were watching this year's Emmy awards you may have even seen the duo and not known it! The War and Treaty joined fellow Grammy-nominated performer Charlie Puth on stage during the "In Memoriam" segment of the awards show for a special rendition of the classic Friends theme song.

It was a very moving performance that tugged at my heart strings. Not only did we lose actor Matthew Perry last year but other notable writers and producers such as Norman Lear and Paul Reubens.

I can't believe this clip almost got past me! Two Grammy nominations, an Emmys performance, what's next for this stellar pair from Michigan? Check out their performance at the Emmys below:

