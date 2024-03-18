Approximately 135 UFO sightings were reported in Michigan last year.

In fact, the number of sightings slightly increased as compared to the 127 reports made in 2022. What can we expect to take place in the skies above Michigan this year?

Get our free mobile app

Remember the "weather balloon" over Lake Huron? The strange lights over Allegan? The new episode of Unsolved Mysteries that covered the UFO sighting along the lakeshore?

That all took place last year, believe it or not-- and I do!

I absolutely believe there is other intelligent life out there. Just how intelligent? Well, that's the question.

We here in the Great Lakes State are no strangers to Unexplained Aerial Phenomenon or UAPs-- that's the new term we use for UFOs nowadays, in case you didn't get the memo. According to several reports Michigan ranks 9th among the top ten states for UFO and ghost sightings in the United States. Freaky!

So, how are things looking for 2024?

According to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), who keeps tabs on said sightings, Michiganders have encountered unexplained phenomenon 18 times-- and we're barely 3 months through the year.

To be clear these are just the reports that have been made; anyone can make a report. How many of these are actually credible? That's for the experts to debunk!

While some of these reports seem fairly obvious to explain, like this report from St. Clair Shores:

I viewed an extremely bright white object falling rapidly with orange exhaust almost in lines.

Others can't help but make you wonder, like this report from the Hastings-area:

A bright object hovered 100ft over my car with my pregnant girlfriend and myself for 10 minutes. Sped away at impossible speed.

With the big total solar eclipse that's set to take place on April 8, 2024 I anticipate even more unexplained activity taking place in the skies above Michigan. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and report any activity with NUFORC, no matter how big or small it may seem.

Reported UFO Sightings Over Michigan in 2023 More than three dozen UFO reports have been filed in Michigan in 2023, any many of them have purported photographic evidence. While some of these are easily explained away, not all of them are. Gallery Credit: jrwitl