Two Separate Studies Find That Michiganders Are Lonely & Rude

You know it's bad when you accept bad behavior as the norm. You're so used to gruff attitudes that when someone is nice, you think they are acting that way because they want something.

Have Michiganders gotten a reputation for being jerks?

Michiganders Are Rude

The magazine Best Life released a list of all 50 states ranked from the nicest to the rudest. It looked at indicators such as those for rudest cities and drivers, unfriendliness, and impolite behavior with customer service employees.

Michigan did good, er bad...

On their list of the unfriendliest States, Michigan landed at 17. Detroit is considered the state’s rudest city, but to be fair, the Motor City is also considered one of America’s more dangerous areas for crime.

Truth Bomb: In Michigan, we don't call our attitude rude or unfriendly...we say we're straight shooters. We don't sugar coat. It is what it is. Things move fast. Keep up or get left behind. Michigan is not for the faint-hearted.

Here's something to boast about...Michigan beat Ohio in this category. For all of the name-calling we throw at each other, a list maker thinks Buckeyes are nicer than Wolverines. Whatever. They don't know what they're talking about. Oh, wait, was I just rude?

Michiganders Are Lonely

In another list, the same magazine says that Michiganders are lonely too. There are plenty of reasons why people experience feelings of loneliness this time of year—and that's when things are "normal." With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, those feelings are likely to be amplified more than ever.

To rank the states, the magazine considered romantic loneliness, social relationships, and personality type. Michigan's Loneliness Index Score: 47.64

On this list of the loneliest states, Michigan ranked at 15. Again we beat Ohio! The residents of Michigan are more prone to solitude than being social.

Our Romantic loneliness score: 3.24. I don't know what that means but it sounds bad.

Are we lonely because we're rude or are we rude because we're lonely? Well, I'm not rude, you are! Wait, come back! Don't leave me here alone.