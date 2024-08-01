I had to do a double take!

When I think of Mount Pleasant, MI I think of Central Michigan University, Soaring Eagle Casino, and "Fire Up Chips!" but when it comes to the other Mount Pleasant, Michigan that couldn't be farther from the truth.

Why? Well, to start there's about 110 miles between the two.

mount pleasant michigan Mount Pleasant, MI

Where is the other Mount Pleasant, Michigan located?

I only first discovered it by accident. I was laying in bed one morning scrolling on my phone looking at the satellite view of Google Maps in an attempt to find hidden beaches along the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

You have to be zoomed in a just the right distance otherwise it won't even appear on your map. Located about 5 miles north of South Haven, Michigan you can find the unincorporated community of Mount Pleasant.

While the city of South Haven is located within Van Buren County, this Mount Pleasant is located inside of Casco Township which is a few miles north of the Van Buren-Allegan County line. As you can imagine there's very little information about this tiny little lakeside community.

mount pleasant michigan Mount Pleasant, MI, Casco Township

O.G. Mount Pleasant, Michigan

The original Mount Pleasant, Michigan that usually comes to mind is located about 61 miles north of Lansing.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census the city of Mount Pleasant is home to over 21,000 residents. Between college students and casino patrons, both for gambling and concerts, this Mount Pleasant, MI makes the other Mount Pleasant, MI look like Little House on the Prairie or something.

Mount Pleasant directions Mount Pleasant, MI to Mount Pleasant, MI

Two communities both with wildly different lifestyles but each named Mount Pleasant, Michigan? Neat!

Save that one away for you next Michigan pub trivia night and impress all your friends. You're welcome.

