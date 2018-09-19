Two Michigan Schools Have Reported a Case of Meningitis

Viral meningitis has sickened two elementary school students, here's what you need to know.Earlier this weel, parents where notified on Tuesday (9/18) that at Edgerton Elementary School in the Clio Area School District had a child sick with viral meningitis as well as another little one at McComb Elementary School in Caro Community Schools.

Viral meningitis is the most common type of meningitis and typically less severe than bacterial meningitis.

Pete Newman, superintendent of Caro schools told Mlive.com that...

"In most cases, the germ will simply cause a cold or an upset stomach,"Therefore, if you are around someone who has viral meningitis, you have a moderate chance of becoming infected, but a very small chance of developing meningitis."

Vaccineipact.org explains how the disease progresses...

The infection is transmitted by person-to person through air droplets of respiratory secretions. Close and prolonged contact (kissing, living in close quarters) enhances transmission. Most people who become infected carry the bacteria harmlessly in their throat. However, in some people disease may develop shortly after infection.

Symptoms To Watch For...

fever

severe headache

stiff neck

sensitivity to bright lights

drowsiness

confusion

nausea

vomiting

Symptoms last for about 10 days, and the god news is several vaccines to prevent meningococcal disease are available. If you have any questions, you are encouraged to contact ...

Caro school nurse Becky Rose at 989-673-3169, ext. 4006

McComb Elementary Principal Dave Wheeler at 989-673-3169, ext. 4000

Genesee County Health Department at 810-257-3612 or email info@gchd.us.

I am hoping this is the start and end to this illness!

BONUS VIDEO

My First Mammogram Dispelled Every Myth About the Procedure