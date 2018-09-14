Michigan Renaissance Festival-Goer Has Hepatitis A; Get Tested!

If you attended the Michigan Renaissance Festival on September 1st or September 2nd, Oakland County health officials are urging you to get vaccinated, as someone who went to the festival has tested positive for the virus, Hepatitis A. Freep reports that the Oakland County Health Division has issued a warning to those who attended to be vaccinated by tomorrow, Saturday the 15th.

Anybody who is in need of vaccination can visit the vaccination clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, in Pontiac.

Hepatitis A side affects include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills, and yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Hep A is shed in feces and is usually spread from person to person through unwashed hands that are contaminated with fecal matter. Make sure if you attended you make the proper arrangements to get tested.

BONUS VIDEO: DISPELLING ALL MYTHS ABOUT MAMMOGRAMS