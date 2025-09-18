It's getting to be soup season in Michigan!

As the days grow shorter and the leaves begin to change, there's no denying fall's arrival. When the weather cools down, warm up with this little-known Michigan-made classic:

I'm surprised at how few Michiganders have heard of this historic soup recipe. How great could a simple bean soup be? Just ask the folks in Washington D.C. where this famous soup has been on the Senate dining room menu daily for over 100 years!

While no one can confirm the true origins of Senate bean soup we do know the soup has been served daily since 1903. According to Thumbwind in 2003,

The Washington Post invited Michigan Senator Carl Levin for lunch and a talk about one [of] Michigan’s great agricultural exports. Levin noted that it was almost a Patriotic duty to sample the soup from time to time.

Kinde, Michigan - Bean Capital of the World

Found documents show the recipe for the famous soup specifically calls for "Michigan Navy Beans". Perhaps then-Michigan Senators were pushing for Michigan agriculture to be recognized as America's "bean capital" as the small community of Kinde was known for producing the white navy beans called for in the recipe.

Fun fact: Senate bean soup has been served daily since 1903 with one exception-- September 14, 1943, when wartime rations left Michigan navy beans scarce.

The Famous U.S. Senate Restaurant Bean Soup Recipe

2 pounds dried [Michigan] navy beans

4 quarts hot water

1 1/2 pounds smoked ham hocks

1 onion, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

salt and pepper to taste

"Wash the navy beans and run hot water through them until they are slightly whitened. Place beans into pot with hot water. Add ham hocks and simmer approximately three hours in a covered pot, stirring occasionally. Remove ham hocks and set aside to cool. Dice meat and return to soup. Lightly brown the onion in butter. Add to soup. Before serving, bring to a boil and season with salt and pepper. Serves 8."

