Michigan residents could soon face higher prices for everyday items after President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China went into effect on Tuesday. Officials warn that residents could feel the financial strain soon on groceries, gas, and more.

These Items Will Cost More In Michigan With Trump's Tariffs

According to USA Today, goods entering the U.S. from Mexico and Canada will carry a 25% tariff, while those from China will be subject to a 10% increase in existing tariffs. Products imported directly from Canada, Mexico, and China could see price hikes quickly as businesses pass the tariff costs to consumers. So, which products are expected to cost more in Michigan?

Gasoline

According to CBS News, experts say fuel prices are expected to go up quickly, with Michigan motorists likely to pay about 10-25 cents per gallon more due to the new tariffs.

Grocery Items

Common imports from Mexico, Canada, and China that could see price increases in Michigan grocery stores include:

Avocados

Strawberries

Peppers

Nuts

Beer

Garlic

Cooking Oil

Seafood

Beef

Dairy Products

Automobiles

Vehicle prices are expected to see a huge price increase. According to CBS News:

The sweeping tariffs could drive up car costs by as much as $12,200 for some models, according to a report from Anderson Economic Group (AEG), a Michigan-based economic consultancy.

The tariffs could also drive up prices on electronics, including laptops and tablets, video game consoles, and smartphones.

