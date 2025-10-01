Many Michigan residents keep snacks on hand to satisfy hunger between meals. However, a popular sweet treat has been pulled from store shelves in Michigan that could cause serious injuries.

FDA: Popular Snack Recalled In Michigan Due To Laceration Hazard

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a recall was initiated on four snack products sold at various retailers in Michigan and nationwide after a consumer reported finding metal fragments in the product. The FDA says, " Hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injury, including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach, and intestine, as well as damage to the teeth and gums."

The snacks were sold at major retailers, including Kroger, CVS, and Target, and the recall includes the following products:

The following Tru Fru products are being recalled, sold online and at retail locations:

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (3.4-ounce) with UPC 850048358270

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (1.7-ounce) with UPC 850048358331

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (13-ounce) with UPC 850048358379

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème (3.4-ounce) with UPC 850048358249

At this time, no injuries have been reported. Consumers who wish to get a refund can fill out Tru Fru’s online reimbursement form to receive a coupon.

