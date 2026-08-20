From Berrien Springs to Mattawan, Southwest Michigan farms are ready for Concord grape season, and you can pick your own straight from the vine.

It's almost time to satisfy my Concord grape addiction. Concord grape season runs from late August through mid-October in Southwest Michigan. You don't need a calendar to know when grapes are getting ripe on the vine. Just roll down your window while driving through Mattawan or Berrien Springs. You'll smell those delicious grapes.

Although harvesting may begin in late August, the U-Pick season for Concord grapes usually begins in Mid-September.

I found 6 farms or vineyards where you can pick your own delicious Concord grapes here in Southwest Michigan. These farms range from Baroda to Kalamazoo and everywhere in between. If we missed a U-Pick Concord grape vineyard, please let us know in the comments so we can add it to the list below.

Get our free mobile app

Below you'll find 6 U-Pick farms for Concord Grapes in Southwest Michigan. These farms are listed in alphabetical order by city.

6 Spots to Pick Concord Grapes in Southwest Michigan

The Shafer Farm in Baroda

Google Street View Google Street View

Name: The Shafer Farm in Baroda

The Shafer Farm in Baroda Address: 9800 Hartline Rd, Baroda, MI 49101

9800 Hartline Rd, Baroda, MI 49101 Phone: 269-422-1972

269-422-1972 Website: https://www.facebook.com/shaferfarmllc/

Forraht Fruit Farms in Berrien Springs

Google Street View Google Street View

Name: Forraht Fruit Farms in Berrien Springs

Forraht Fruit Farms in Berrien Springs Address: 960 E Lemon Creek Rd, Berrien Springs, MI 49103

960 E Lemon Creek Rd, Berrien Springs, MI 49103 Phone: 269-473-1730

269-473-1730 Website: https://www.facebook.com/forrahtfruitfarms/

Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs

Google Street View Google Street View

Name: Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs

Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs Address: 7837 M-139, Berrien Springs, MI 49103

7837 M-139, Berrien Springs, MI 49103 Phone: 269-471-1401

269-471-1401 Website: https://stoversfarms.com/

Fruit Acres Farm Market & U-Pick in Coloma

Google Street View Google Street View

Name: Fruit Acres Farm Market & U-Pick in Coloma

Fruit Acres Farm Market & U-Pick in Coloma Address: 3452 Friday Rd, Coloma, MI 49038

3452 Friday Rd, Coloma, MI 49038 Phone: 269-208-3591

269-208-3591 Website: https://www.fruitacresfarm.com/

Read More: Tahquamenon Falls, Michigan’s Largest Waterfall and 9 Others You Must See

Read More: Tahquamenon Falls, Michigan’s Largest Waterfall and 9 Others You Must See

Schultz Fruitridge Farms in Mattawan

Google Street View Google Street View

Name: Schultz Fruitridge Farms in Mattawan

Schultz Fruitridge Farms in Mattawan Address: 60139 Co Rd 652, Mattawan, MI 49071

60139 Co Rd 652, Mattawan, MI 49071 Phone: 269-668-3724

269-668-3724 Website: https://www.schultzfruitridgefarms.com/

Hubbards Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers

Google Maps Google Maps

Name: Hubbard's Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers

Hubbard's Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers Address: 12147 Corey Lake Rd, Three Rivers, MI 49093

12147 Corey Lake Rd, Three Rivers, MI 49093 Phone: 269-244-5690

269-244-5690 Website: https://coreylakeorchards.com/

8 Unforgettable Michigan Fall Chairlift Rides to Take in 2026 Taking a scenic chairlift ride is one of the best ways to experience peak leaf-peeping season in Pure Michigan. Ski resorts across the Lower and Upper Peninsulas open their lifts throughout September and October (some start as early as May) offering breathtaking, bird's-eye vistas of red, orange, and gold foliage, sweeping lake views, and unique autumn events.

Whether you're planning a northern Michigan weekend getaway or a UP road trip, here are 8 incredible chairlift rides to add to your 2026 fall bucket list.

Gallery Credit: Janna