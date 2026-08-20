Baroda To Kalamazoo, Six Farms Offer U-Pick Concord Grapes This Fall

Baroda To Kalamazoo, Six Farms Offer U-Pick Concord Grapes This Fall

Photo by Susie Burleson on Unsplash

From Berrien Springs to Mattawan, Southwest Michigan farms are ready for Concord grape season, and you can pick your own straight from the vine.

It's almost time to satisfy my Concord grape addiction.  Concord grape season runs from late August through mid-October in Southwest Michigan.  You don't need a calendar to know when grapes are getting ripe on the vine.  Just roll down your window while driving through Mattawan or Berrien Springs. You'll smell those delicious grapes.

Although harvesting may begin in late August, the U-Pick season for Concord grapes usually begins in Mid-September.

I found 6 farms or vineyards where you can pick your own delicious Concord grapes here in Southwest Michigan.  These farms range from Baroda to Kalamazoo and everywhere in between.  If we missed a U-Pick Concord grape vineyard, please let us know in the comments so we can add it to the list below.

 

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Below you'll find 6 U-Pick farms for Concord Grapes in Southwest Michigan. These farms are listed in alphabetical order by city.

6 Spots to Pick Concord Grapes in Southwest Michigan

 

The Shafer Farm in Baroda

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Google Street View

 

Forraht Fruit Farms in Berrien Springs

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Google Street View

 

Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs

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Google Street View
  • Name: Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs
  • Address: 7837 M-139, Berrien Springs, MI 49103
  • Phone: 269-471-1401
  • Website: https://stoversfarms.com/

 

Fruit Acres Farm Market & U-Pick in Coloma

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Google Street View

 

 

Schultz Fruitridge Farms in Mattawan

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Google Street View

 

Hubbards Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers

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Google Maps
  • Name: Hubbard's Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers
  • Address: 12147 Corey Lake Rd, Three Rivers, MI 49093
  • Phone: 269-244-5690
  • Website: https://coreylakeorchards.com/

 

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Gallery Credit: Janna

 

 

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Filed Under: Baroda, Berrien Springs, Coloma, Kalamazoo, Mattawan, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Food

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