Upcoming Pistons Game Will Open with a Dance Team from Kalamazoo

A dance team will be representing Kalamazoo at an upcoming Pistons game in Detroit.

Trinity Prep Center (or TPC) was established in Kalamazoo in 2014. It's a small business that focuses on providing affordable dance classes for youth in the area. That includes Ballet, Tap, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Tumbling. Their website goes on to say that,

Student growth and advancement are the primary focus. Students are encouraged to take leadership roles in creating choreography as well as in teaching their peers.

You can read more here.

The aforementioned focus on growth and advancement seems to be paying off because TPC just announced that they'll be performing before the tip-off at an upcoming basketball game between the Pistons and the Lakers. Here they are performing at the recent Kalamazoo Black Business Expo:

Now, TPC is asking for locals to attend the game to show their support. The game is scheduled for Sunday, November 21st, at 6 PM. Tickets are currently on sale and range in price from $79 - $225. Your ticket includes your ticket and a Pistons item and can be purchased here.

Any questions about Trinity Prep Center's performance at the Piston's game can be directed to Kim Bischer at 313.771.7578 or by email at kbischer@pistons.com.

Aside from teaching dance lessons to youth, Trinity Prep Center offers private instruction, studio rental, and their TPC On the Move program which offers mobile dance classes. All information can be found here.

If you love basketball and supporting local talent, make sure you don't miss Trinity Prep Center's performance at the Piston/Lakers game on November 21st.

