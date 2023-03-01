4 Train-Themed Stays You Can Enjoy in West Michigan

Apparently, people love staying in train cars or train-themed Airbnbs in Michigan.

Lately, there have been a number of train car Airbnb stays popping up on my Facebook feed.

It turns out, there are at least 4 within the state of Michigan where you can either stay in an old train car or in a renovated train depot. One of them is even on the property of a winery. You can't beat that.

Check out these 4 train-themed vacation stays you can rent in Michigan:

1. The 1912 Historic Railway

Chelsea Rose Via/ Google Maps loading...

Located right in front of Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw, this train car has been recently renovated and is now open for guests. You'll have access to the entire train car and to the winery and brewhaus during their normal business hours. Quite convenient considering they're literally a few steps away from the train car. Pricing ranges depending on the date of your stay. Find the Airbnb listing here.

Or, take a tour inside and learn more below:

2. Restored Caboose

Via/ Airbnb Via/ Airbnb loading...

Located in Empire, MI, this restored train caboose comes with a fire pit, a grill, an outdoor space, and central AC. It is a bit smaller than the above train car but, it would be perfect for a single person or couple as it has one bedroom and one bathroom. Here's a glance at the interior:

Via/ Airbnb Via/ Airbnb loading...

Find pricing and available dates here.

3. The Train Depot

Via/ Airbnb Via/ Airbnb loading...

On the other hand, this restored train depot in Colon can comfortably sleep 5 guests. This historic depot was originally built in 1871 but, was moved to its current location in 1993. Nearby, you'll find the little town of Color which is also known as the Magic Capitol of the world so, there should be plenty to do.

Via/ Airbnb Via/ Airbnb loading...

Find nearby attractions, pricing, and more here.

4. The Caboose Inn

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

The Caboose Inn is a part of the Old Harbor Inn in South Haven. There are two cabooses to choose from. Both are from the 1920s and have since been refurbished. The one pictured above sleeps up to two people and features a queen-sized bed, kitchenette, and a screened-in porch. Find the booking information here.

I've never thought of seeking out an old train car as a vacation stay but, what a great idea. Better than letting the train cars rust.

