The handful of times I've visited Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw I've always had an enchanting experience. The only thing that would've made it better would be not having to go home at the end of the night! That's why I'm so excited one of Michigan's oldest vineyards is offering a new and unique experience.

What's been in the works for months is finally ready to open to the public. The Paw Paw winery has decided to take the iconic train car that sits in front of its doors into an Airbnb rental!

Get our free mobile app

About the Airbnb

The winery decided to turn the historic 1912 train car into a "modern, upscale and romantic getaway located right beside our Winery." Not only do I consider that unique, but it's also quite convenient!

Offering over 700 square feet of charm, the winery's website says the train car can comfortably sleep up to four guests and includes a master suite. There are also one and a half baths, a living area, and a kitchen within the space. I can't believe it all fits in there! Naturally, there is a wine refrigerator located in the kitchen to keep your wine chilled to the perfect temperature!

Lauren G/TSM Lauren G/TSM loading...

Book Your Stay

I've been checking the Paw Paw area on my Airbnb app and don't see the property listed as of this writing, but according to the winery's website, you can find pricing online or give the winery a call to book your stay. I have to imagine it would be a perfect overnight stay for weddings, anniversaries, and birthday celebrations at the winery. I will certainly add this to my Michigan bucket list!

Other Unique Stays in Michigan

Now that I know we have a train car Airbnb here in Michigan, I was curious to know what other unique stays are offered in the Mitten. It turns out that includes everything from a "hanging oasis", to indoor pools, and even those controversial houseboats in Saugatuck!

Would you stay in a winery train car? Get an inside look at the train car here.

Check Out Constantine's Newest Brewery: River Trade Brewing Co. West Michigan's newest brewery celebrated its grand opening on August 6, 2022.