As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow.

At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles, which includes local snowplows. MLive reports the City of Kalamazoo has agreed to spend, "$220,752 for a three-year contract for an upgraded GPS system for 219 vehicles."

This GPS-tracking is something other area communities have been doing for several years; it especially comes in handy during the winter months! This technology allows you to watch snowplows in real-time to find out which streets have already been plowed and how soon you'll see plows coming down your road.

Tracking Plows in SW Michigan

Two communities right here in southwest Michigan already have these systems in place in addition to the statewide MDOT application-- mi drive.

SnowTraxx via City of Portage

According to the Portage plow application, PlowTraxx provides both the location of the city's 15 snowplows and the current plow status of city roads during major snow events. It does not, however, provide information on routine road salting.

PlowTraxx is not an app for your phone, it is a web application that can be accessed via a web browser here. You can also use the City of Portage website to learn more about the city's snow removal plan, submit questions or concerns, and report damage to your mailbox!

SnowPaths - Battle Creek

SnowPaths via City of Battle Creek

The City of Battle Creek's SnowPaths web application shows how recently crews have plowed the city streets. Of the tool, the City says, "Using color-coded lines, the map shows when city streets were last plowed, in four to eight-hour increments."

The City of Battle Creek says it is responsible for maintaining 300 miles of road so please be patient during major snow events and avoid being on the roads if possible. In addition to the SnowPaths too, it is recommended you follow the city for updates on its social media accounts.

Plows Across Michigan

mi drive/MDOT/Michigan.gov

An application I've found particularly helpful during major snow events is the official MDOT drive map, mi drive. This website offers current road conditions, accident reports, construction zones, and real-time snowplow tracking. You can even see what the roads look like firsthand as the MDOT plows are equipped with webcams!

