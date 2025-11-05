Many Michigan residents prefer the convenience of online shopping for the holidays. Still, nothing beats walking into a store with a seemingly endless selection of toys that online shopping can't replicate. And Toys 'R' Us has brought that childhood paradise back to life, opening new locations in Michigan just in time for the holidays.

New Toys 'R' Us Locations Now Open In Michigan For The Holidays

Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and, over the years, has attempted comebacks under new ownership. The toy retailer has partnered with Macy’s, and the department store began promoting Toys “R” Us shops and selling its products online. However, the company is now opening more than 30 locations in the U.S. for the winter holiday season, including eight flagship stores and more than 20 temporary seasonal shops. And Michigan will have more than one location to shop and relive childhood nostalgia.

The locations will feature products from popular brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Lego, and Paw Patrol. Consumers will be able to do their holiday shopping at the following new Toys “R” Us locations in Michigan:

Twelve Oaks Mall – 27500 Novi Road in Novi, Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing – 4000 Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills, Michigan

In its news release, Toys "R" Us said more locations will be opened throughout the remainder of 2025. The social media accounts for Toys “R” Us will have up-to-date store locations and hours. The locations are also searchable on the brand’s store locator page.

