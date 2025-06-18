Whether you're out on the trails or in your own backyard be mindful of these 5 plants and shrubs which may be toxic to Michigan residents.

Nothing ruins a summer vacation quite like the constant itching and burning from an unfortunate and unexpected encounter with a pile of poison ivy. Is there anything worse?

Get our free mobile app

While I think I've finally mastered the whole "Leaves of three, let them be" thing and can successfully avoid the poison ivy that plagues so many campsites across Michigan's state parks, I have to admit none of these other highly toxic plants are really on my radar.

I don't even know how to tell the difference between poison ivy vs. poison sumac-- do you?!

Until recently I was also unaware of the dangerous of poison hemlock, a poisonous plant which is currently taking over neighboring Indiana. The plant is so toxic one doesn't even have to come into direct contact with it to feel its effects. Folks have gotten really sick from attempting to eradicate the plant by mowing over it which only makes things worse once its airborne.

With experts claiming spring allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer in Michigan I'm trying to make every effort to ensure my next outdoor adventure is as pleasant as can be and that means avoiding these toxic shrubs and plants:

5 Toxic Plants to Avoid in Michigan Whether you're out on the trails or in your own backyard be mindful of these 5 plants and shrubs which may be toxic to Michigan residents. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

9 Most Dangerous Insects In Michigan Experts warn residents to beware of dangerous insects now invading Michigan and to take precautions to protect themselves. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson