Authorities in Indiana say the dangerous weed is spreading quickly and is a threat to humans, animals, and even other plants.

Here's how to identify and eradicate the dangerous weed in your backyard:

I don't consider myself to posses a green thumb by any means, but it is certainly unsettling to hear even trained professionals are falling victim to this invasive plant. Mark Evans, a Purdue Extension Agriculture Educator, told South Bend's WSBT 22 he thought he knew how to deal with the poisonous weed-- until even he got sick from it.

Just 15 minutes after chopping down the plant in his own yard Evans says,

And it hit me. It's like all parts of this plant are poisonous. This, you know, everything's the seed, the pollen, the leaves, the stems, the roots...

Invasive Poisonous Hemlock

Poison Hemlock

Experts say poison Hemlock or Conium maculatum can make both humans and pets sick and can even prove fatal in some extreme cases. The scariest part is that you don't need to come into direct contact with Hemlock to feel the effects. Adds WSBT 22,

When the seed on the flowers mature, a gust of wind can trigger the same danger for anyone that breathes the pollen.

Today, the City of Goshen is warning its residents to keep an eye out for the dangerous and invasive plant as its spreading across Indiana rapidly. Melanie Helmuth, an Urban Forester for the City of Goshen, says its important to spot the difference between poison Hemlock and its look-alikes which may have fuzzy stems but here's the key difference: Poison Hemlock has smooth stems with splotches of purple color.

Learn more about poison Hemlock and how to spot it here.

